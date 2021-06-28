From Sunny Leone to Nora Fatehi, everyone’s grooving to viral ‘Jalebi Baby’ song

Social media these days is all about trends. Usually, in foreign countries, a song or a mashup goes viral on TikTok which eventually makes its way to Instagram Reels. Everyone is seen grooving on the trendy songs adding their own element to it. Recently, one such trend ‘this or that’ on the famous ‘Jalebi Baby’ song by Tesher. The song, which riffs on the classic South Asian dessert jalebi, was originally released in 2020.

From actress like Sunny Leone to beauty Nora Fatehi, everyone has grooved to the song or taken up viral challenge. Take a look about some of the popular celebrity reels.

SUNNY LEONE

Actress Sunny Leone made a reel on the very trendy, ‘Jalebi song’. Choosing between the two options she played ‘this or that’ with this song. From choosing beach over mountains and her husband over actor Hrithik Roshan, her take was super fun to watch. Donning all blue jumpsuit with casual makeup, she stunned her reel.

MUNMUN DUTTA

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta is very active on her social media. She always takes up the new challenges and makes reels on the viral trends. In her video, she was seen wearing yellow dress. A mountain girl forever over beach and looks like winter is her favourite season as she played ‘this or that’.

GAUAHAR KHAN AND ZAID DARBAR

The love birds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar chose marriage over single and it was very fun to watch them playing this or that.

VAISHALI TAKKAR

Sasural Simar Ka fame Vaishali Takkar is not a big fan of trend but she can’t help but groove to the song as she played ‘this or that’.

ASHNOOR KAUR

Internet sensation and television actress Ashnoor Kaur, who is known for her bubbly and fun loving nature, is very active on social media. Clearly, she is a sunset and a dog lover as she played ‘this or that’ trend for her Instagram family.

NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi is a one big time sensation. She took on this trend with adding her own element to the video. She was seen trying three different traditional outfits starting from all silver ensemble to a blue coloured lehenga set and then all white pearl embroidered ensemble. It was a combined video of her three very different and gorgeous looks.

