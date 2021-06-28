Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer 14 Phere to premiere directly on ZEE5 in July 

ZEE5 has consistently premiered outstanding Originals across genres and languages. Keeping the entertainment quotient high, ZEE5 brings yet another blockbuster release with 14 Phere, directed by Devanshu Singh, written by Manoj Kalwani, starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauhar Khan, amongst others, and produced by ZEE Studios.

Vikrant Massey (Sanjay) and Kriti Kharbanda (Aditi), who have been associated with ZEE5 earlier (Vikrant in Broken But Beautiful and Kriti in Taish) now bring a quirky, contemporary social comedy that promises to be a complete entertainer.

“I remember the first time I read the script of 14 Phere, it was everything I was looking for! Drama, emotion, relatability and a strong character. Aditi has become a part of my personality in more ways than one! I can’t wait for the audiences to watch the story unfold on ZEE5! Imagine the drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding, and then multiply that by two! The viewers are surely in for a joyride!”, shares Kriti Kharbanda.

“‘14 Phere’ has been made for the Indian heartland filled with drama, comedy, quirkiness and a lot more. It will definitely be a great watch for families who can watch it together. It is highly relatable, and I hope the viewers thoroughly enjoy themselves when it premieres on ZEE5”, shares Vikrant Massey.

"After 'Chintu Ka Birthday', I was looking for a script that resonated with my sensibilities. Manoj Kalwani's 14 Phere is all of that and much more. It's an engaging story. A roller coaster ride that has its heart in the right place. It's a family entertainer with songs and values. I am very positive about the film warming hearts and making our audience smile. Excited for everyone to watch ‘14 Phere’ on ZEE5”, shares director Devanshu Singh.

14 Phere releases this July on ZEE5.

