Frieda Pinto is all set to welcome her first child with fiance Cory Tran

Actor Freida Pinto and her fiance Cory Tran on Monday announced that they are all set to welcome their first child. The couple took to their Instagram handle to share the happy news with their fans and followers. They also shared lovely pictures where Freida is flaunting her baby bump.

“Baby Tran, coming this Fall!” Freida wrote alongside the photos. Freida and Cory got engaged in November 2019 and had announced the same on Instagram on Cory's birthday back then.

“It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!” Freida’s post read.

On the work front, Freida Pinto who rose to fame with Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning 2008 British drama Slumdog Millionaire, was last seen in Hillbilly Elegy.

