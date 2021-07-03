Tisca Chopra donates 1500 Kgs of rice packets to theatre workers suffering due to the pandemic

Tisca Chopra went out to the suburban Mumbai theatres this morning and distributed 1500 kgs of rice packets to theater workers. Tisca Chopra plans to reach out to theatre workers all over who've been out of work throughout the pandemic via her initiative Tisca’s Table.
Talking of this drive, Tisca Chopra says, “We all know how theatres have been shut. It’s been almost a year and a half. The single-screen theatres have faced the major brunt of the same. In normal times these theatres are the hubs of the social life in that area – perhaps the only sources of entertainment for people living around there. The workers end up becoming friends with the customers coming in every weekend for a movie. And these theater workers have been out of work for this whole time. I felt we must reach out in whatever way we can and thus we decided to take this up as a part of our initiative. If each one of us comes out and helps, we may be able to curb the suffering around us a little, at least in terms of food and basics. Whether it is a small or a big help, it doesn’t matter.”
“We have got tons of rice to share with people in need. It is a staple in this area. It is shared with us very kindly by the India Gate Basmati team. At this time we felt that Tisca’s Table needed to put food on tables of actual people where they might not be able to afford them right now,” adds Tisca.
