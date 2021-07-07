Tiger Shroff flaunts his sexy moves with choreographer Rajit Dev on K-pop group EXO member Kai’s song ‘Mmmh’

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff is unmatchable when it comes to his dancing skills. The actor has, time and again, showcased his smooth groovy skills on camera, on stage and just in general on his social media. He recently collaborated with choreographer Rajit Dev to dance on one of his recent favourite tracks by K-pop group EXO member Kai.

The actor flaunted his sexy dance moves alongside choreographer Rajit Dev as they grooved to South Korean powerhouse performer Kai’s song ‘Mmmh’ from his debut album which released last year. For unversed, both Tiger and his rumored girlfriend and actress Disha Patani are avoid Korean pop fans, which is often reflected in their Instagram posts. Tiger has even dropped comments on Kai’s live stream on Instagram once and praised him for his work and dance skills.

Watch the video here:

Speaking about the dance cover, Rajit says, "It was great to dance with Tiger. He’s so talented and is always up for learning. This was the first time I actually worked with him and I hope I get more opportunities to choreograph his songs in movies."

Rajit adds, "The song was suggested by Tiger. I saw the video and I was blown away by the artist KAI. While doing the song, I felt the connection between Tiger, the song, and me. We just sailed through the choreography. Tiger killed it as he always does."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will star alongside Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. Besides that, the actor has an interesting lineup of upcoming films including Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Rambo.

