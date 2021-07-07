Deepika Padukone wishes her ‘favourite person’ Ranveer Singh on his birthday with Shehnaaz Gill’s viral ‘Sadda Kutta’ mashup 

Actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 36th birthday today. From friends, colleagues, and fans, the actor has received warm wishes from all quarters. His stunning superstar wife Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to wish him on his birthday in the most hilarious way.

The actress shared a funny video of the two dancing to Shehnaaz Gill's Tuada Kutta Tommy song. The actress shared a funny video of the duo lip-syncing to Shehnaaz Gill's viral 'Sadda Kutta' meme which became popular after musician Yashraj Mukhate turned the Bigg Boss dialogue into a song with catchy beats.

"But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!❤️ @ranveersingh," she wrote alongside the video. Both of them were wearing monotone sweatsuits.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will star as a couple in Kabir Khan's 83. The actor will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Anniyan remake, Cirkus, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

