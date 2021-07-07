Anita Hassanandani shares her little boy Aaravv’s mundan ceremony pictures

Actress Anita Hassanandani on Tuesday took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her little bundle of happiness Aaravv's Mundan ceremony. A mundan ceremony is a Hindu ritual that takes place when an infant or a baby's hair gets shaved for the first time.

In the pictures, we can see little Aaravv looking absolutely adorable in yellow pajama kurta as he goes bald. In the pictures, Aaravv was resting in the arms of both her grandmothers Kavita Hassanandani and Sarama Reddy who came to attend the ceremony. His parents Anita and Rohit also managed to get some good clicks with him. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote a witty caption that reads as “Takluuuu babyyyyy! Mundan done," with awestruck emojis.

Kishwer Merchantt, Karanvir Bohra, Mahhi Vij and Ridhi Dogra showered their love on little Aaravv through comments.

Anita and Rohit embraced parenthood in February this year. Since then the couple has been very active in sharing adorable posts on their respective social media handles and not only this, they even created a special page for their son.

