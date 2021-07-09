“It’s gross, it’s scary, but it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity” – Anushka Sen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to premiere on Colors from July 17. The season was shot in Cape Town, South Africa this time. With Rohit Shetty back as the host for the seventh consecutive time, the show will feature some of the most popular contestants of Telly town. One among them is Anushka Sen who is the youngest contestant to ever participate in the history of the show. The 18-year-old has done several remarkable projects in her career.

Now, as the actress returned after doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she spoke to Bollywood Hungama and summed up her journey. When asked her how her reaction was when she first approached for the show, she said, "It's really special. It's one of the most special projects I have done till date. In this project, I have learnt so much about me. I did something which I never thought I'll be able to do and Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of my favourite shows. I have watched almost all the seasons. I used to watch it with my family and I used to always imagine myself in it that one day I'll go there but I never imagined in my life and dreamt that I'm gonna be there at the age of 18. I always thought that probably I'll go like how usually people go at 23 or 24. But it was just too sudden, it was very exciting, every day was adventurous and I had a great time.”

She also spoke about how she made up her mind to do the show and what kept her motivated during the show. The actress said, “When I got the offer of the show when they approached me, I was very happy that Khatron Ke Khiladi that they approached for season 11. But at the same, I was really nervous. I don't think so I have been so nervous at any point in my life, in any project for that matter because I always knew that I'm going to work on myself and then I'm going to do it. But, this was a show which was really unexpected and I didn't know that I was ready for it or not. It was a very big decision but then I discussed it with my family and my parents, as usual, they have always been really great and supported me and motivated me. So, they are the reason, that I actually went for this and I started believing in myself. The first week it happened and suddenly I realised what a beautiful journey this is going to be. Of course, it's gross, of course, it's scary, but it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. So, there was never like this point that I don't want to continue. I always was just so motivated and I was just having an amazing time.”

