“It’s gross, it’s scary, but it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity” – Anushka Sen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to premiere on Colors from July 17. The season was shot in Cape Town, South Africa this time. With Rohit Shetty back as the host for the seventh consecutive time, the show will feature some of the most popular contestants of Telly town. One among them is Anushka Sen who is the youngest contestant to ever participate in the history of the show. The 18-year-old has done several remarkable projects in her career.
Now, as the actress returned after doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she spoke to Bollywood Hungama and summed up her journey. When asked her how her reaction was when she first approached for the show, she said, "It's really special. It's one of the most special projects I have done till date. In this project, I have learnt so much about me. I did something which I never thought I'll be able to do and Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of my favourite shows. I have watched almost all the seasons. I used to watch it with my family and I used to always imagine myself in it that one day I'll go there but I never imagined in my life and dreamt that I'm gonna be there at the age of 18. I always thought that probably I'll go like how usually people go at 23 or 24. But it was just too sudden, it was very exciting, every day was adventurous and I had a great time.”
