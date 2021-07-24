Karan Deol opens up about Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas being a washout, says watching acting school videos gave him a ray of hope

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol followed the footsteps of his father and entered Bollywood by debuting in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film was directed by Sunny Deol and it was considered a major flop in 2019. But the actor seems to not have accepted defeat; he is preparing himself to come back stronger. He seems to be making his individual decisions now as his dad Sunny Deol wants him to learn from his mistakes. The actor also confirmed that he could not take any action after Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas flopped because of a pandemic breakout and restrictions outside.

The 30-year-old actor expressed that he found hope when he saw his past videos in acting school which suddenly made him realize to not give up on his dreams. He thought he cannot let go of his dream simply as he chose to do it and that built his confidence. He utilized the quarantine time to bounce back with more power towards his objective.

Karan Deol will next be seen in Apne 2 with his Deol clan including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. He declares that accepting defeat is not there in their blood and he will not give up on acting for anything in this world. The young actor will also do a crime comedy film named Velley opposite his uncle Abhay Deol which will be produced by Ajay Devgn.

