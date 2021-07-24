Raj Kundra Pornography case: Shilpa Shetty says ‘erotica is not porn’ in police statement; claims her husband is innocent

The Mumbai Police officials conducted a raid at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Juhu bungalow on Friday. Shilpa also recorded her statement and was questioned for almost 6 hours. Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 in a pornography-related case. He is currently in police custody till July 27.

During her questioning, Shilpa reportedly said that she was unaware of the exact nature of Hotshots- the mobile app via which Raj Kundra is accused of streaming pornographic content. She further said that it was UK-based Kernin Productions's head Pradeep Bakshi, and brother-in-law of Kundra who was involved with the app. She also claimed that the films available on Kundra's app Hotshot are not 'pornography but erotica' while citing more obscene examples from other OTT platforms. She also said that her husband is not involved in producing pornographic content. The Crime Branch also seized electronic gadgets during the house raid.

According to reports, the reason Shilpa has come under the scanner is because she resigned from the director's position at Viaan Industries. The operations of the porn production and distribution were allegedly handled by Raj Kundra-owned Viaan Industries. The officials are investigating whether Shilpa benefitted in any way from the money generated at the company.

