Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast sign undertaking prohibiting them from making casteist and religious remarks

Recently, actor Munmun Dutta who is popularly known for her role as Babita in the long-running comedy TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah landed in a legal soup for using a casteist slur in her vlog on YouTube. She was slammed by netizens and it was followed by a formal complaint. The actress had apologized for her remark and also said that she was unaware of the meaning of the word. She also cited the language barrier as the problem.

Now, as per reports, the producer of TMKOC Asit Kumarr Modi has got an undertaking signed by the entire cast that prohibits them from using any foul language or making casteist/religious remarks that may hurt any sentiment. The actors were taken by surprise but the producer was reportedly adamant about the cast signing the document. As per reports, hard copies of the undertaking were issued to the cast on the set and their signatures were taken.

Meanwhile, speculations of Munmun being ousted from the show are doing the rounds as she had been missing from the show for the past few weeks. However, clarifying the same, Modi said that the rumours of her quitting are baseless and incorrect.

ALSO READ: TMKOC’s Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter gets trolled for picture exposing bra strap; husband Malav Rajda responds

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results