Surbhi Jyoti is a bright sunflower in all yellow dress worth Rs. 9k

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti is one big time stunner. Her fashion sense is something to be obsessed with, she always carries her self with outmost grace and we are very much impressed with her impeccable personality and style.

Recently the actress took on her Instagram account to share her pictures and we are already loving it. In the pictures, the actress can be seen in all yellow slip dress. Radiating sunflower vibes her one shouldered dress featured a tie knot design and a high slit at the waist from the world of GAYA worth Rs. 9,800 which added more glam to the look.

The actress went all glam with her makeup with lots of bronze, highlighter, blushed up cheeks and bold red lips. She opted for all dewy and shimmery base with hair all open. She looked absolutely gorgeous as always as she posed for the camera.

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in the reboot version of Qubool Hai which premiered on Zee5 earlier this year.

