Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Lahari Music acquire music rights in all languages of the magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli

Get ready to witness the grandeur of India’s biggest collaboration ever! India's biggest music labels – Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Lahari Music, have now bagged the music rights to SS Rajamouli's much-awaited magnum opus RRR. A MM Keeravaani’s musical, currently being shot in Hyderabad, stars a powerful ensemble with names like NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, and others.

The project that has raised temperatures, ever since its inception is the most monumental film of 2021 and people are waiting with bates breath to watch the magical world that the Baahubali director has created with RRR. T-Series is undoubtedly the biggest name in the global music circuit today along with South India’s biggest music label Lahari Music together acquired the music of this period drama in all languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, shares, "It is one of the biggest films we are partnering on. As a viewer, I have always admired SS Rajamouli's body of work and revered MM Keeravaani's music. I'm thrilled to be associating with RRR because it's the biggest film that will release this year. The music is outstanding and I'm sure the audience will love it, too."

Manohar, Lahari Music, adds, “I have personally admired MM Keeravaani’s music from past 3 decades and SS Rajamouli is a visionary director. To work with such exemplary creators is a huge opportunity. I am sure the audiences are going to love it.”

The film is scheduled to release on October 13.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: The REAL Reason why SS Rajamouli is bringing Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR in October

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results