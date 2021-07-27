Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and the guy gang shake a leg to popular Bhojpuri songs with Sana Makbul

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants had a really fun time while shooting for the show at Cape Town, South Africa. Especially, the guy gang including Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya have made a life-long friendship. Recently, Vishal shared a throwback video from the sets of the show in Cape Town.

In the video, the boy gang is seen grooving to some of the most popular songs including 'Lipstick and 'Raja Raja'. It was too hilarious to watch the boys showing off their desi side. Vishal was the one and leading the hilarious performance as he hails from the Bhojpuri homeland Bihar. All of them also wore huge glasses and gave some weird expressions. Even Abhinav Shukla who calls himself a bad dancer danced his heart out. Later in the video, Sana Makbul also joined them and went crazy with the flow.

Sharing the video, Vishal tagged everyone and captioned it as "this was an epic night ????????????. He further also gave credits to everyone and mentioned that the glasses were brought by Arjun Bijlani, while Abhinav Shukla did the choreography and gave camera credits to himself. At last, also mentioned the performers Varun Sood, Sana Makbul and Rahul Vaidya.

Seeing this, Nikki who was eliminated in the first week of the show only took to the comments section and wrote, "I missed the funnn???????? ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." While Sana wrote, "Ohhh my god ???? who are these people ???? do I know any one of you ????????????????," while tagging everyone. While Varun and Vishal wrote, "LEGENDS".

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari upset over Vishal Aditya Singh not winning K-Medal, Rohit Shetty clarifies about favouritism

