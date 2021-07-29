Kareena Kapoor Khan gets her balancing act right as she performs yoga asanas

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true-blue icon, from her fashion choices to her movies- there’s nothing she doesn’t ace! But our favourite has to be her gym looks! She is back with a bang, full on work out mode and we love it.
In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which starred late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Her upcoming project is Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas this year. She also launched her pregnancy book earlier this month.
