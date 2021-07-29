Maanayata Dutt says she stood like a rock between Sanjay Dutt and his so-called friends, safeguarding him for 13 years

Actor Sanjay Dutt turns 61 today and has been subjected to a dark past consisting of drugs, jail, breakups, and divorce. The person who was his pillar of strength throughout his bad phase was his wife Maanayata Dutt. She has been safeguarding him for 13 years from fake friends who tried to influence him in wrong directions.

Maanayata always became a barrier between Sanjay and all his fickle friends. She said that as her husband was an influential personality many people tried to enter his life forcefully and use him. But she came into his life and protected him from disloyal people which resulted in getting hatred from them as she destroyed their parties.

Sanjay Dutt had to go through various hardships in his life but Maanayata supported him throughout. As he was sentenced to imprisonment in 2013 she managed his house, children and waited for him to come back safely. The 61-year-old actor used to write letters to his wife asking about children and the house. He was released 3 years later in 2016 and started his life afresh when in 2020 he got diagnosed with lung cancer. During this time too Maanayata did not leave his side and he was able to fight it.

On the other hand, Sanjay also remained loyal to Maanayata and accepted her as she was. Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt got married in 2008 in Goa and have two children Shahraan and Iqra. Maanayata also has amicable relations with Sanjay's daughter Trishala from his former marriage. She feels that after Sanjay Dutt entered her life and married her she got a kind of stability. Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in K.G.F Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Prithviraj.

Also Read: On Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, KGF: Chapter 2 makers unveil a special poster featuring the villain Adheera

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results