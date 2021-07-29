Maanayata Dutt says she stood like a rock between Sanjay Dutt and his so-called friends, safeguarding him for 13 years

Actor Sanjay Dutt turns 61 today and has been subjected to a dark past consisting of drugs, jail, breakups, and divorce. The person who was his pillar of strength throughout his bad phase was his wife Maanayata Dutt. She has been safeguarding him for 13 years from fake friends who tried to influence him in wrong directions.
Maanayata always became a barrier between Sanjay and all his fickle friends. She said that as her husband was an influential personality many people tried to enter his life forcefully and use him. But she came into his life and protected him from disloyal people which resulted in getting hatred from them as she destroyed their parties.
On the other hand, Sanjay also remained loyal to Maanayata and accepted her as she was. Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt got married in 2008 in Goa and have two children Shahraan and Iqra. Maanayata also has amicable relations with Sanjay's daughter Trishala from his former marriage. She feels that after Sanjay Dutt entered her life and married her she got a kind of stability. Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in K.G.F Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Prithviraj.
Also Read: On Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, KGF: Chapter 2 makers unveil a special poster featuring the villain Adheera
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply