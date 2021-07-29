Sajid Samji Breaks silence on his split with Farhad; says “Kabhi kabhi gussa bhi aa jaata hai. Fir yaad aata hai ki yaar, apna khoon hai. I’d love to get back and work with him”

Sajid-Farhad began working in films in early 2000s and became one of the most sought after writer jodis of Bollywood. Their witty and sharp dialogues and riveting scripts were very well received and it was not a surprise that even the common man is aware of them. This is a feat, since writers usually go unnoticed in our industry. In no time, they graduated to making films and directed two comic capers, Entertainment (2014) and Housefull 3 (2016).

Unfortunately, for their fans, they decided to go separate ways. Simmba (2018) was their last film together as writers. Farhad Samji then directed Housefull 4 (2019) and is busy completing Bachchan Pandey. He’ll then start work on Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He also wrote films like Street Dancer (2020), Laxmii (2020), Coolie No. 1 (2020) and has also penned upcoming movies like Sooryavanshi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

When Bollywood Hungama recently spoke to Sajid Samji on the 10th anniversary of Singham, the writer opened up about the split. When asked if he and Farhad Samji might ever come together, he said, “You must have heard the song, ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’ (Border; 1997),” indicating that he's hoping that it should happen.

He also stated, “I’ll be very honest. Even I had no idea that the separation will take place. I am very emotional about it, although it’s been 4 years now since we separated. We last wrote Simmba together. Jab mujhe malum hi nahi tha ki separation hoga toh yeh kaise pata hoga ki wapis aayenge ya nahin. Farhad is my younger brother. We worked together in films for 20 years but we are there in each other’s lives for 40 years. But theek hai, he wanted to work independently. It was a mutual decision. I’d definitely love to get back and work with him.”

When asked to comment how he feels about Farhad’s success, Sajid Samji says that he’s proud but also adds, “Kabhi kabhi gussa bhi aa jaata hai. Fir yaad aata hai ki yaar, apna khoon hai. He’s talented and has worked hard. And he’s a good person. Such people deserve to taste success.” When asked why does he feel angry, he says, “Saath mein hote toh mazaa aata na. Bada bhai hoon. Saath mein hits dete na yaar!”

Sajid Samji is all smiles when asked about his daughter, the successful choreographer, Shazia Samji. He excitedly told this writer, “I am so proud that she’s a successful choreographer. She and Piyush Bhagat have teamed up and are doing so well. They choreographed 'Paani Paani', 'Genda Phool' and 'Nadiyon Paar'. The latter contributed to adding to Janhvi Kapoor’s brand. For a father, it’s such a proud feeling when his daughter does so well. Recently, they worked on a song in Varun Dhawan’s film, Bhediya, and are doing a lot of other work.”

He also said, “Just a few days back, they worked on a song in Bad Boy, Namashi Chakraborty’s debut film. This song featured none other than Mithun Chakraborty. I got so emotional that I rushed to the shoot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. I told Mithun da that you shot for our debut film, Entertainment, and now you are working with my daughter!”

Also Read: 10 Years of Singham EXCLUSIVE: “Honestly, while making the film, we were all sh*t scared” – Sajid Samji

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results