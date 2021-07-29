Priyanka Chopra Jonas posts snaps with her best friends making the best use of the London summer

Priyanka Chopra is a global superstar. She has done some mind-blowing movies over the years and made some smashing red carpet appearances across the world. Priyanka Chopra is living the life in the West, married to American Pop star Nick Jonas.

Priyanka is in England on a vacation with her friends. She posted a carousel on her Instagram as she is seen enjoying the English summer in the light rains. She is seen camping with s’mores and so much more. She is walking around the streets, fooling around and having every bit of fun. She is seen cuddling with her fur buddies and also seen on a deck enjoying sometime in the sun. She is also seen rowing a boat as she lives the big life. The pictures are sure to make you feel envious and make you want to take a trip with your best buds.

Priyanka completed shooting for her upcoming film Text for you starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russel Tovey, Steve Oram and Omid Djalilli. She has also been working on Amazon Prime's spy series Citadel. She is currently shooting for the series and regularly updates her Instagram army with snaps from sets. Other projects include a rom com with Mindy Kaling, a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela, Matrix 4, and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively called Sangeet which she and her husband Nick Jonas will produce. She also recently attended the Wimbledon game as a Ralph Lauren invitee. She also celebrated her birthday sans husband Nick Jonas. Nick and Priyanka also completed 3 years of knowing and dating each other on 20th July.

