Jasmin Bhasin is a sweetheart like Cinnamon in her blue comfy jumpsuit

Actress and Big Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin is very active on her social media. Sharing and updating her fans about her day to day glimpse she never fails to impress her fans. Known for her bubbly personality she also has some very impeccable fashion style.

Recently the actress shared few pictures of herself on her Instagram page and we are loving the style. In the pictures we can see her donning all blue and white chequered jumpsuit. The actress was looking all gorgeous in this classy piece.

Finishing off the look she went all subtle with the makeup with glossy lips and hair tied in a ponytail, as she posed for the camera. She shared the pictures with her fans and captioned it with a very perfect quote “sweetheart like Cinnamon”, and indeed she is a sweetheart.

On the work front, the actress recently shared her music video ‘2Phone’ which released today on July 29, alongside beau Aly Goni.

