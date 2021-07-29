Nora Fatehi is a perfect smoke-storm in a leopard printed co-ord set

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India makes everyone swoon over her dance performances, her appearances and stunning style statements. Nora has her fashion game on point and in the past year, she has set the bar high for herself. Recently the actress hit 30 million on her Instagram and she celebrated the same in style.

Posting her sultry pictures over her social media account she thanked her fans for 30 million. In the pictures we can her donning a leopard printed co-ord set which featured a bikini top with a wrap crossover halter neck and an adjustable tie-back closure worth Rs. 3450.which she adorned with matching sarong worth Rs. 4100 from the label Jenn.

The actress accessorised her look with matching golden hoops and Fendi tote bag worth $3,190 ( approx Rs.236932).She kept her makeup subtle and simple with nude lips, lashed up eyes and hair all open.

On the work front, her recent song ‘Zaalima Coco Cola’ from Bhuj: The Pride of India released on July 27.

