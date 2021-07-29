Salman Khan wishes Sanjay Dutt on his birthday with a throwback picture from an unreleased film

Sanjay Dutt turned a year older today and fans and colleagues of the actor have been pouring in wishes for the actor on social media. Actor Salman Khan took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture with Sanjay to wish him on his special day.

Salman took to Instagram and shared a still from their unreleased film Dus. In the pictures, both the actors are seen wearing unbuttoned jackets. The still is from the song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Waalon’. "Happy bday Baba @duttsanjay (sic)," he captioned the post.

Dus was being made in 1997. However, director Mukul S Anand passed away due to a heart attack during the making and the film was never completed. However, the songs were already running on TV and became very popular.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in the film KGF: Chapter 2 as the antagonist Adheera. He will also be seen in Shamshera. Salman, on the other hand, is shooting for Tiger 3.

