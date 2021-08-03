After three wonderful years, Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta bids a fond farewell

Tujhse Hai Raabta, a popular fiction show on Zee TV, has won a lot of fans because of its consistently distinct and engaging storyline. The show has been warmly received by the audience in the past three years, from engaging viewers with its original concept to having everyone fall in love with their characters. Indeed, Malhar Rane (Sehban Azim) and Kalyani Rane (Reem Shaikhdazzling )'s chemistry became the talk of the town, and the couple went on to become one of the best television Jodis.
After nearly three years of engaging fans with intriguing plot twists and turns, the show is slated to end and will be replaced by Zee TV's new fiction property Bhagya Lakshmi, which will air every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 p.m., exclusively on Zee TV.
Reem couldn't stop crying when she learned that her journey with Tujhse Hai Raabta was coming to an end. She was nostalgic and overwhelmed. She stated that the show's enormous success has helped her career tremendously, and she has literally matured and grown as an actor as a result of it, During her growing year, she had the opportunity to encounter a diverse group of people, ranging from her best friend, Sehban, to Poorva, Rajat, Shagun, Milind, and Savita.
The show will air its last episode on 31st July 2021 on Zee Tv.
