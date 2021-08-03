“Prabhas is a humble person and very easy to work with”- Kriti Sanon on her Adipurush co-star

Kriti Sanon has started shooting for her first pan-India film with director Om Raut’s Adipurush. The film also stars Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Kriti will be portraying the role of Sita. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti Sanon spoke about her pairing with Prabhas.
Talking about working with Prabhas for the first time, Kriti said, "It’s a really fresh pairing and it is looking really nice is what I can tell you. He is a humble person, and very chilled, and easy to work with. I missed him in the last schedule. I was shooting with Saf. In the next schedule, in August I am going to see him soon."
Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in the film Mimi which was released on Netflix on July 26.
