Yami Gautam opens up about her spontaneous wedding with Uri director Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam gave a sweet surprise to her fans by getting married to Uri: The Surgical Strike fame director Aditya Dhar. Their wedding was sudden with only close friends and family members involved in the ceremony. The Bala actress recently opened up about her spontaneous wedding that was an unplanned event yet the most amazing experience of her lifetime. But the actress is happy that though it was spontaneous that is what the duo desired and decided to go ahead anyway. Their love story blossomed during the promotions of Uri and slowly they fell in love with each other.

Yami said that the couple had only thought about getting engaged and tying the knot later. It was Yami's grandmother who reminded her that engagement is not a fraction of their customs and traditions and insisted the duo tie the knot instead. Aditya and Yami agreed on this point and got married in an intimate ceremony in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. The actress admitted that she is not yet able to soak in the notion of being a married woman.

Yami will next be seen in Bhoot Police opposite Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Kapoor. A Thursday directed by Behzad Khambata along with Neha Dhupia, Maya Sarao, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's LOST alongside Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey. Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar has joined with his Uri hero Vicky Kaushal for a superhero film titled, The Immortal Ashwatthama with Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.

