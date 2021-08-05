Rihanna becomes the richest female musician in the world with whopping Rs. 12,603 crore approx net worth

Popstar Rihanna is now the richest woman in the music world. The 'Work' singer's net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine on Wednesday, August 4. But, her source of wealth is not just the music business.
Born Robyn Fenty, her source of income is also due to the beauty and clothing range as well. Forbes reports, "The bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm she owns 50%. Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress."
With this new report, Rihanna becomes the richest female musician in the world and is second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.
ALSO READ: Rihanna gives stunning style cues on how to go from work vibes to sultry date night aesthetics
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply