Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her figure in athleisure as she prepares for her dance class

Shanaya Kapoor is a Gen Z social media sensation. She styles herself and looks stunning in every outfit.
Shanaya was the Assistant Director for her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl. She has been roped in by Dharma Cornerstone Agency and will soon be making her debut in a Dharma film. The film is yet to be officially announced.
