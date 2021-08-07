Ananya Panday reveals one school incident that left her super embarassed

Actor Ananya Panday has been in the industry for two years now. Three films in, she has become more comfortable talking about herself and certain moments in her life on and off-screen. The actress, who is the cover star for Cosmopolitan India magazine for the month of August 2021, revealed a school incident that left her super embarrassed.

The actress had an incident in school where her clothes were stained due to her periods. She wished schools had normalized the topic and spoke more about it so she wouldn't be so embarrassed. "So, in the 9th grade, I was the sports captain at school. I had just won a medal and had to wait in the stands until all the names were called out. While waiting, a friend pointed out that my shorts were entirely stained—I had just gotten my period! I ran to the washroom and hid there, and I could hear my name being announced but I couldn't go out to accept my award!' wish our schools told on more about periods and how normal they are, because I remember being super-embarrassed," she said in the interview recalling the incident.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday stuns in a metallic jumpsuit with a plunging neckline

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results