Ayushmann Khurrana heads to Prayagraj for next schedule of Doctor G; remembers Roadies shoot days

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is heading to Prayagraj to shoot the next schedule of Doctor G! While he will be shooting a film in this city for the first time, Ayushmann has a deep emotional connection with Prayagraj. He rode through this Uttar Pradesh city when he was participating in the hit teen reality TV show Roadies, which he had won.

Ayushmann says, “I have always wanted to travel the length and breadth of our beautiful country and fortunately my work is taking me to incredibly distinct destinations. I will be shooting a film for the first time in Prayagraj. Coincidentally, when I was participating in Roadies, I rode through this city and shot for the series.”

Ayushmann says he was charmed by the beauty of Prayagraj during the shoot of Roadies season 2. He says, “I still remember getting mesmerised by it’s history, heritage, and architecture. Prayagraj sees the confluence of three rivers – Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati and I was deeply enamoured by its breathtaking beauty. I will be shooting again in this beautiful city and I can’t wait to go back.”

For the poster boy of content cinema, who has delivered eight back-to-back hits in theatres, it will be an emotional experience to shoot in Prayagraj. “It will bring back a deluge of emotions and nostalgia for me. I will try and find some time to visit the places that I had shot for Roadies just to relive my days of struggle and self-belief. It will be amazing to shoot in the city that carved my fortune at the start of my career,” he says.

Doctor G is being directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is being produced by Junglee Pictures.

