Alaya F reveals her 3 am skincare routine in a matching set

Alaya F
Alaya F has booked her next film. After making her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020 starring alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, she signed her second film under Ekta Kapoor's production banner. Now, she is starring in another project under their banner opposite Kartik Aaryan. Titled Freddy, the film was recently officially announced. She will also be seen in the film U-Turn.
