Genelia Deshmukh shines bright in a yellow satin dress

We're always in awe of Genelia's style and her smile never fails to steal hearts. Her social media posts are super fun and the content she uploads with her actor husband Riteish Deshmukh and her sons Rahyl and Riaan receives a lot of love.

She recently posted snaps of herself dressed in beautiful sunshine yellow satin dress with a slit.

She looks stunning with shimmery makeup and red highlights in her hair.

Genelia looked smashing in the yellow look with shimmery makeup and soft curls. Genelia made quite a statement in this look!

The actress recently celebrated her 34th birthday with an intimate bash with her husband Riteish Deshmukh and kids. The Ek Villain star shared a sneak peek into the party through his Instagram.

Genelia, whose last major Bollywood release was Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in 2012, recently told Hindustan Times that she was looking to make a comeback. “When I decided to settle down I was very clear that I want to spend time with Riteish and I wanted to have my children and be around when they need me. I think now my kids are somewhat settled in their space. So I’m looking at restarting. There are so many opportunities at the moment. I’m really excited to see the kind of content we’re making,” she said. The actress added that if she is making a comeback after a long time it should be worth it, it should be something that she will enjoy with all her heart. And she doesn’t have any perception that she won’t play a mother or of not playing her age on screen.

