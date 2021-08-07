Genelia Deshmukh shines bright in a yellow satin dress

We're always in awe of Genelia's style and her smile never fails to steal hearts. Her social media posts are super fun and the content she uploads with her actor husband Riteish Deshmukh and her sons Rahyl and Riaan receives a lot of love.
She recently posted snaps of herself dressed in beautiful sunshine yellow satin dress with a slit.
She looks stunning with shimmery makeup and red highlights in her hair.
Genelia looked smashing in the yellow look with shimmery makeup and soft curls. Genelia made quite a statement in this look!
The actress recently celebrated her 34th birthday with an intimate bash with her husband Riteish Deshmukh and kids. The Ek Villain star shared a sneak peek into the party through his Instagram.
