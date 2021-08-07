Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas goof around using Snapchat filters, say ‘aren’t we cute’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her popstar husband Nick Jonas were seen goofing around with Snapchat's filters in a recent clip. They posted a video of them having fun with the filters which was later shared on Instagram by a fan account.

The filter changes the voice and appearance, to which Nick and Priyanka laughed to the gruff texture of their respective voices. Nick is seen wearing a black-and-white geometric design shirt, whereas Priyanka carried comfy sweatshirt. The caption of the video reads, “Aren't we cute."

The global celebrity actor who is currently having busy schedule in London for her upcoming project Russo Brothers’ Citadel, reunited with her singer husband earlier this week in UK. Priyanka has been sharing posts of their memories together on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in her co-produced Netflix's The White Tiger. She recently launched an Indian restaurant in New York along with releasing her memoir earlier this year. Her upcoming projects include Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. She will also feature in The Matrix 4.

