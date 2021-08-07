The Empire: Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami and Dino Morea star in action-packed period drama; watch trailer

From the pages of Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North by Alex Rutherford comes the story of a young king who is faced with a seemingly impossible challenge as rampaging armies and brutal enemies threaten his destiny, throne and even survival. One of India’s biggest video-streaming platforms Disney+ Hotstar joins hands with prolific filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment to present the biggest show ever created in India, The Empire – a fiction saga of a warrior-turned-king. Mounted on an unrivaled scale that brings together India’s finest talent, spectacular visuals and a gripping narrative, Hotstar Specials presents The Empire is set to release for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar on 27th August 2021.

Disney+ Hotstar has always looked at breakthrough ways of bringing compelling content directly to its viewers. From unique formats of storytelling across seven regional languages to unexplored genres, the streaming platform’s original content under Hotstar Specials is known for its big and authentic storytelling. With The Empire, it is now set to take long-form storytelling to newer heights.

Actor Kunal Kapoor makes his grand digital debut, taking centre stage as the King of the series, and is joined by a powerful ensemble that includes actors Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba, Rahul Dev among many others. The series marks the directorial debut of Mitakshara Kumar who has also co-written this epic saga with Bhavani Iyer with Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment as producers. The 8-episode series has brought together immensely talented costume designers, VFX professionals, production and sound designers, action choreographers all part of a mammoth crew who breathed life into this ambitious vision. Shot across multiple locations in India and Uzbekistan, The Empire brings alive a spectacular and imposing experience studded with epic scenes of battlegrounds, stupendous forts, and vast landscapes.

Showrunner Nikkhil Advani said, “The Empire is a dream project that I have nurtured for years. The narrative we are exploring is something none of the makers have ever attempted in the history of Indian entertainment and given this story a fictional and creative bent. It's overwhelming to see the trailer receive resounding praises and we hope that it makes for an unforgettable viewing experience.”

Actor Kunal Kapoor said, “We have heard many stories about Babur and the Mughals, but very little about who they were, where they came from and how they came into India. In this fictional take, this is a character with a lot of complexities, and that is what intrigued me as an actor. The trailer is just a small glimpse into the world of The Empire.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar VIP (@disneyplushotstarvip)

Actor Shabana Azmi said, “For many years I have been fascinated by the imperial lives from the pages of history. We have seen and read many stories but the ones that I love the most are where women play strategic roles; much like my character in The Empire – she is fierce, confident and knows what she wants. I hope the audience enjoys watching her as much as I enjoyed playing her.”

The King of Ferghana dies in an accident and a young prince is now tasked with taking over the throne. It’s a time of great distress due to imminent danger from an evil warlord. An assassination attempt on the king further deepens the worries about the vulnerability of Ferghana. The young king must now take responsibility for an entire kingdom.

The Empire will premiere on 27th August 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: FIRST LOOK: Dino Morea looks ferocious warlord in The Empire, coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results