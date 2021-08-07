Kajal Aggarwal wraps up UMA shoot, first video glimpse unveiled

The film Uma starring Kajal Aggarwal, directed by Tathagata Singha, wrapped up its shoot today. The stellar cast includes Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara, and Ayoshi Talukdar.

The makers announced the same with a video giving a glimpse of the characters from the film. Uma, produced by Avishek Ghosh (Avma Media) & Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group) was shot in Kolkata in a start-to-finish schedule keeping all Covid-19 protocols in consideration.

The actor in a statement said, “I’ve had a fabulous experience working on Uma. My director Tathagata Singha, producer Avishek Ghosh, all the artists, and technicians were wonderful. There are certain characters that just stay with you and Uma is going to leave me with a massive, beautiful hangover! This is one film which is all heart, I’m very excited about and will always cherish.”

The film is a feel-good family drama, set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles. The drama unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma.

