Neeraj Chopra makes history with gold medal win at Tokyo Olympics; Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor celebrate his exemplary performance

It's a historic day for Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra who made India proud with his gold medal win during the men's javelin throw finals at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on August 7. He achieved this feat. by defeating the likes of world number one player, Johannes Vetter.

With this win, Neeraj Chopra becomes the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics in the history of the Olympics and second overall after Abhinav Bindra's historic win in 2008. After his performance, entire social media is in celebratory mood.

THE THROW THAT WON #IND A #GOLD MEDAL ????#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/F6xr6yFe8J

— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 7, 2021

HISTORY. MADE.

Neeraj Chopra of #IND takes #gold in the #Athletics men’s javelin final on his Olympic debut!

He is the first Indian to win an athletics medal and only the second to win an individual medal!@WorldAthletics | #StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zBtzHNqPBE

— Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Tamannaah Bhatia, John Abraham, Taapsee Pannu among others took to social media to congratulate Neeraj Chopra on his exemplary win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

It’s a GOLD ????Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

फेर पाटन दे तोड़ !!

What a feeling ..

The National Anthem finally .. ????????

Bravo #NeerajChopra ????????????????

छात्ती चौड़ी हो गी ????

We are all so proud ???? pic.twitter.com/zHF9dMG6Cu

— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 7, 2021

Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You’ve made your parents & India ???????? proud. Can’t tell you how happy I am. This is awesome ????#NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/mx45Otodwo

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2021

Neeraj naam hai mera, Neeraj Chopra!

— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 7, 2021

Gold is coming home. What a force to reckon with, this 23 years old #NeerajChopra. Brilliant throw. The contenders couldn’t stand a chance ????????#Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Gold #Javelin pic.twitter.com/1oazeOURJy

— Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) August 7, 2021

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on your historic accomplishment. The entire nation is proud of you! ????????????#CheerForIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics https://t.co/t2TNzVvtl2

— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 7, 2021

A legend is born! #NeerajChopra, TAKE A BOW, our entire nation is proud of you! Congratulations! Wins #Gold???? with a 87.58M #Javelin Throw for India ????????. Only the 2nd Indian to win Gold in an individual event, after Abhinav Bindra. 1st Gold in Athletics. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/ZTvpX9BMbu

— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 7, 2021

GOLD!!! WOW!!! #NeerajChopra

— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 7, 2021

#NeerajChopra brings home the GOLD! ???????? ????????

A day to remember in India's history of Athletics! You make us so proud our champion! #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/gd48hjVwpQ

— Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) August 7, 2021

Take a bow #NeerajChopra

What an outstanding performance

India is proud of you#Olympics #IndiaAtTokyo2020#Gold

— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 7, 2021

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for creating history at the Olympic ???????? #Tokyo2020 #GoldMedal pic.twitter.com/pUqKAzgJcW

— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 7, 2021

And its Gold!!!! ????????Heartiestt congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for creating history and making the country proud!! This is the moment which billions of people will cherish for the years to come. #ProudIndian

#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #strongertogether #VandeMataram #Olympic pic.twitter.com/HnX9Tys7zL

— Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 7, 2021

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! Kudos to @Neeraj_chopra1 for the first-ever athletics gold medal at #TokyoOlympics.@WeAreTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/qpkrq6wl4n

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 7, 2021

GOLD GOLD GOLD GOLD!! ????????

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!!!

Our very first gold in Athletics…an incredibly proud moment for the whole nation!!

History has been made! pic.twitter.com/RWFRiJ5Fd6

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 7, 2021

Congratulations #India ???????????? we r so proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1 #goldmedal #Tokyo2020 ???????????????????????? god bless ???? pic.twitter.com/l8nyeAqNc4

— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 7, 2021

What a historic moment. Splendid Golden throw #NeerajChopra. Congratulations on your amazing achievement. India is super proud of you ???????? ????????????#Gold #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/kVzJdv9wmk

— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 7, 2021

It’s a gold!!!!!!!

I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!!

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 7, 2021

Yahoooo! Yayayay!! Gold finally ???? India is so proud of you ???????? #NeerajChopra #JavelinThrow pic.twitter.com/fGccz2VYEu

— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) August 7, 2021

Re Niraj karade chadaai #NirajChopra Jai hind ….????????❤️ ???? pic.twitter.com/tjL6TtRyjw

— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 7, 2021

GOLD! @neerajchoprajav ????????????????????????⭐️so good in the first two attempts that the third attempt didn’t matter ???????? pic.twitter.com/APwCafcnxg

— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 7, 2021

Gold Gold Gold. @Neeraj_chopra1 Congratulations Champion !!#Olympics #gold What a proud moment for every Indian across the world. Jai Hind !!!!! pic.twitter.com/JF9UmVTmDQ

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 7, 2021

Omggggggg this is EPIC!!! First ever Gold in Athletics!! You were incredible #NeerajChopra .. Feeling so so so proud!!!!!! May this be the first of many in the years to come!!!???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? @Neeraj_chopra1 #gold #goldforindia #javelin #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7QaJSCqfz5

— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra ji ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????.Jai hind

— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 7, 2021

Pehle hi khel khatam kar diya … what a win ! What glory ….. uff! ???? @neerajchoprajav ???????? pic.twitter.com/J1ugHJNw9A

— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 7, 2021

The wait is over! It’s a GOLD for India!

Many congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on bringing the gold home ???????????????? #SuperProud pic.twitter.com/vwUKmJvK0t

— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) August 7, 2021

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results