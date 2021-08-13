Netflix’s He’s All That star Addison Rae flaunts her curves in 90’s themed vintage look

Addison Rae, an American dancer, singer, and social media personality mostly famous for her TikTok posts where she blew up in 2019, now she has more than 80 million followers on the TikTok app, 38.6 million on Instagram, and 4.73 million on YouTube. This year, she is also trying her hands on acting and making a big move as a lead actress in Netflix teen rom-com He’s All That which is a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 movie, She’s All That.

This 20-year-old internet sensation is also setting fashion goals with her vintage, glam, and comfy looks. Recently, Addison posted her photos which are full of classy ’90s themed. She wore a dark brown plunging neckline sequin top from Trouve Moi Vintage along with a lace nude brown poncho styled as a skirt.

She accessorized with a silver waist chain and gold anklet which made the look bolder and we definitely can’t miss the sexy pair of dark brown heels. She did a soft glam makeup look with glossy lips with a sexy wet hair look. She captioned the picture as, “Isn’t it ironic?”

On the work front, Addison Rae is all set for her acting debut on He’s All that as a lead with Tanner Buchanan releasing on Netflix on this 27th August 2021.

