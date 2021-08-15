Navya Naveli Nanda shares a throwback photo from her childhood, Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor pour love on it

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, uploaded a childhood photo on Tuesday. Her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and Maheep Kapoor showered her with affection.
Sharing the photo, Navya wrote, "Since 1997." The picture showed her posing for the camera. Reacting to it, Maheep wrote, "Aewwwww cutie." Shweta dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)
Navya frequently posts photos from her childhood. She had shared a photo of herself with her father, industrialist Nikhil Nanda, and remarked, "Dad. there’s no one like you." Navya, unlike her family members, Navya has no plans to pursue a career in the film industry. She expressed interest in joining her father's firm.
Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda pairs a basic white top with red track pants
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply