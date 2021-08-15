Navya Naveli Nanda shares a throwback photo from her childhood, Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor pour love on it

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, uploaded a childhood photo on Tuesday. Her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and Maheep Kapoor showered her with affection.

Sharing the photo, Navya wrote, "Since 1997." The picture showed her posing for the camera. Reacting to it, Maheep wrote, "Aewwwww cutie." Shweta dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Navya frequently posts photos from her childhood. She had shared a photo of herself with her father, industrialist Nikhil Nanda, and remarked, "Dad. there’s no one like you." Navya, unlike her family members, Navya has no plans to pursue a career in the film industry. She expressed interest in joining her father's firm.

While responding to a fan who praised her on her attractiveness and encouraged her to try Bollywood, Navya underlined her determination to remain away from the industry, Navya said "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too."

