“Praying hard for this to end soon”, says R Madhavan as he gives a spooky glimpse of his empty flight to Dubai

Tanu Weds Manu actor R Madhavan was left in shock when he found his flight to Dubai completely empty and only him as a passenger. The actor decided to share this quirky incident with his fans. He took to his social media handle and shared a couple of videos informing that he is the sole passenger excluding the crew members.

R Madhavan started his video by saying, "This is going to be really unique moment for me in my life. You will know soon. Check this out". He gave a tour of the entire flight which was empty. He switched on his front camera and gave a walkthrough of the business class as well which was vacant. Against the backdrop, an announcement of a flight attendant can be heard.

In the next video, he showed the empty airport with no soul in the lounge and waiting rooms too. He captioned his post, "July 26th 2021…Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other". The actor expressed sadness over the never-seen-before scenario and wished that the pandemic ends soon and people can travel together. He also gave an update about going to Dubai for the shoot of Ameriki Pandit.

Fans and colleagues were equally puzzled as R Madhavan and expressed the event as scary. Some asked their idol to enjoy his exclusive flight, while some asked him to take care and be safe. Madhavan will next be seen in Decoupled directed by Hardik Mehta, produced by Bombay Fables and Andolan Films opposite Surveen Chawla. He is also fully ready to make his directorial debut with the biopic drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

