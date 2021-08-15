Check Out! A rare picture of Priyanka Chopra recording her first song for the film Thamizhan two decades back

Music director D Imaan surprised fans with rare pictures of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The picture shared was from her first recording session as a singer. D Imaan revealed that the picture was two decades old and was taken when debuted as a singer with the Tamil song ‘Ullatahi Killathey’.

In the picture, a happy Priyanka is seen in a white top paired with black bottoms. Sharing the picture, D Imman wrote, "Nostalgic Pic! Easily before two decades! A Rare click during the recording session of my Debut Film @actorvijay anna starrer #Thamizhan And it is! @priyankachopra ‘s debut song as a singer #UllathaiKillathey."

Nostalgic Pic!

Easily before two decades!

A Rare click during the recording session of my Debut Film @actorvijay anna starrer #Thamizhan And it is! @priyankachopra ‘s debut song as a singer❤️???? #UllathaiKillathey pic.twitter.com/M3q2eSch3W

— D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) August 10, 2021

The song was from the film Thamizhan released in 2002. The film marked the acting debut of Priyanka Chopra after her Miss World win. She starred in the leading role along with actor Vijay. Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Priyanka debuted with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. She released her first single titled ‘In My City’ in 2012, a decade after her first professional song for a movie.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Priyanka announced that she will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

