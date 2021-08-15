Check Out! A rare picture of Priyanka Chopra recording her first song for the film Thamizhan two decades back

Music director D Imaan surprised fans with rare pictures of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The picture shared was from her first recording session as a singer. D Imaan revealed that the picture was two decades old and was taken when debuted as a singer with the Tamil song ‘Ullatahi Killathey’.
In the picture, a happy Priyanka is seen in a white top paired with black bottoms. Sharing the picture, D Imman wrote, "Nostalgic Pic! Easily before two decades! A Rare click during the recording session of my Debut Film @actorvijay anna starrer #Thamizhan And it is! @priyankachopra ‘s debut song as a singer #UllathaiKillathey."
Nostalgic Pic!
Easily before two decades!
A Rare click during the recording session of my Debut Film @actorvijay anna starrer #Thamizhan And it is! @priyankachopra ‘s debut song as a singer❤️???? #UllathaiKillathey pic.twitter.com/M3q2eSch3W
— D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) August 10, 2021
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Priyanka announced that she will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
