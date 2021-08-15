Bigg Boss OTT promo: Shamita Shetty gets into a nasty fight with Pratik Sehajpal

It has only been two days, since the show premiered on Voot, the fights among contestants has already started. In the latest promo dropped on Tuesday (august 10), the verbal fight between Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal can be seen. The fight was over the most focal point of the house fights-the kitchen and food.

The three can be seen arguing over quantity of food. When Shamita told Pratik not to provoke the ones making food, while they are not professional cooks and making the same out of love, the duo gets into nasty argument where Shamita was seen saying that the Bigg Boss house doesn’t belong to him, so she can do the whatever the f**k she wants. Karan Nath then intervened in the argument, and tried to tell Pratik not to shout at women, to which Pratik says he doesn’t know how to talk to women and the Shamita was the one who first started shouting.

#BiggBossOTT ka naya din aur ek aur nayi fight! #PratikSehajpal aur #ShamitaShetty ke beech Khaane ko lekar bada argument. Kaun sahi hai – Pratik ya Shamita? #ItnaOTT #BiggBossOTTVootSelect #VootSelect #BBOTT #BBOtt24x7 pic.twitter.com/hG0ZJRd9HK

— Voot Select (@VootSelect) August 10, 2021

The viewers were left confused, as some said Pratik was simply doing unnecessary drama where some believed Shamita was playing the woman card. Since this was Pratik Sehajpal’s second fight, on the very first day itself, he got into an argument with his co-contestant and MTV India alum Divya Agarwal where he called her fake. Their fight too started over the kitchen and Later went on to Divya claiming that the former gained popularity due to her and her boyfriend Varun Sood to which, Pratik replied, “Really? Kya popularity mili (What popularity did I get)? Are you crack or what?” When Divya asked him to lower his voice, he shouted, “Nahi karna mujhe pyaar se baat. Tumhara pyaar nahi chahiye mujhe, Maine bohot pyaar dekh liya, fake hai saara pyaar (I don’t want to talk politely. I don’t want your love, I have seen it, and it’s all fake). You are fake.” Pratik also called Divya a ‘bloody fool’.

The show is being hosted by Director Karan Johar, airing on Voot for six weeks, which will then be shifted to the television version, Bigg Boss 15, which be hosted by Salman Khan.

