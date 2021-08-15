Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba shows his musical talent ; composes a Shayari while cleaning the washroom

The pilot OTT season of Big Boss seems to be an absolute entertainer. While fights are taking place, there is also friendship that is blooming in the house. But being the 'baap' of entertainment, Millind Gaba is doing what he is known for. He shows his musical talent in the house where he composes a song on a Shayari that popped on his mind.

The Shayari goes like that ,‘Vidyarthi jate hai vidyalay me kisne rang bhare humare sauchaalya me’. This happened when Milind was seen cleaning the washroom.

His song had the Shayari depicting the cleanliness that is required and is to be maintained while using the washroom. The song was catchy and it was fun listening to.

This is truly a ray of hope for all the Gaba fans that more is yet to come. Is Milind becoming the true entertainer of the house? Well, we need to wait and watch in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba shuts down Muskan Jattana with a befitting reply; says, “Do not cross your limit”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results