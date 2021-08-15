Barun Sobti on starring in 200 – Halla Ho – “I had made up my mind to do the film even before I read the entire script”

Actor Barun Sobti will star in ZEE5 original film 200 – Halla Ho! Inspired by true events, the movie goes on to uncover the shocking events and circumstances which led the 200 women to take such a drastic step to seek justice. After making his name in Indian TV and moving onto projects like Tu Hai Mera Sunday and Asur, Barun is taking on yet another intriguing role.

For Barun Sobti, this project had a pretty interesting script and it didn't take him long to say yes to the project. "I have one simple criterion for selecting a project and that is how does the script reads. I heard a very basic story narration of 200 and that itself did the job for me. In fact, this might be one of the very few times that I had made up my mind to do the film even before I read the entire script," he says.

The film also marks the comeback of renowned actor Amol Palekar to the movies after almost a decade. 200 – Halla Ho, has an amazing star cast comprising Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta, and Upendra Limaye.

Written and Directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama, 200 – Halla Ho premieres 20th August on ZEE5.

