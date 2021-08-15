Sonali Bendre wishes son Ranveer on his 16th birthday with an adorable throwback post

Ranveer, the son of actress Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Goldie Behl, turned 16 on Wednesday. Sonali Bendre compiled some priceless memories from her son's childhood and adolescence and presented them in the form of a video on her Instagram profile on his birthday.

The first photo shows Sonali Bendre as a much younger woman, cradling her tiny son in her arms and beaming heartily. Other photos show the actress and Ranveer giggling and having a good time. Her birthday note for her son read: "Boy turned man. #Sweet16 Ranveer."

On Wednesday, Goldie Behl wished his son on social media. "Dear Ranveer, today is your big day. You turn 16. From carrying you on my shoulder to standing shoulder to shoulder with you, it's been an amazing journey. These pictures remind me how quickly you have grown up. As you stand at the cusp of adulthood, I am really proud of the person you have become. Continue to grow, learn, explore…May your 16th year be as special as you are. Happy birthday! Love, Papa."

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl married in 2002, and Ranveer was born on August 11, 2005.

Sonali Bendre is well known for her roles in movies like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Major Saab, and Duplicate. She was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018 and spent many months in New York receiving treatment. In December 2018, the actress returned to Mumbai. She most recently appeared on the TV reality show India's Best Dramebaaz as a judge.

