Kajal Aggarwal dons lime green Anita Dongre anarkali dress while celebrating her first Hariyali Teej

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, known for juggling work in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi industries, tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family members and friends. The couple will be completing 1 year of their marriage soon.

On Wednesday, Kajal has shared some beautiful snaps of her first Hariyali Teej celebration with her family. We get to see that she is wearing a very pretty printed lime green anarkali kurta along with a matching dupatta by Anita Dongre. She accessories the look with a red rose maang tikka, and a bindi with a stunning neckpiece along with a pair of earrings.

She also showed off her hand with a dot of henna where she is striking a big smile making her look super adorable. She kept her hair open and the makeup super minimal.

On the work front, Kajal Agarwal recently completed her shooting for the Hindi film Uma.

