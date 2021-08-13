Revisit the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) in pictures ahead of the release of Amazon Prime Video’s Shershaah

Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) was a celebrated Indian army officer who laid down his life while fighting for the country during the 1999 Kargil War. Hero to the entire nation, his sacrifice is a heroic tale that his family wished for to reach out every nook and corner of India and be heard, watched, and cherished by every Indian. This very dream of Captain Vikram Batra’s family is now going to be fulfilled with the global digital premiere of his biopic ‘Shershaah’ on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August. Ahead of the film’s much-awaited release, we revisit the journey of real-life Shershaah Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and remember him through these pictures.

Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) was born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh to Girdhari Lal Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra. He had an identical twin brother Vishal Batra and two sisters.

Deeply patriotic from a young age, Vikram was always interested in joining the Army. In this picture, we see a young Vikram Batra with his twin Vishal Batra.

Vikram Batra was commissioned in the Indian Army as a Lieutenant of the 13th Battalion Jammu & Kashmir Rifles in 1997. He was later promoted to the rank of Captain on the battlefield itself.

Vikram’s identical twin, Vishal Batra, has treasured the letters his brother wrote to him from the war zone. "Don't mind my handwriting. I'm at a height of 17,200 feet. It's very cold here," the letter read.

During the Kargil War, on 19 June 1999, under the leadership of Captain Vikram Batra, the Indian army had captured point 5140, from right under the enemy's nose. "Yeh dil maange more" was his war cry when he reported the capture of point 5140. After this successful operation, Captain Batra volunteered himself for the next mission to recapture point 4875. The historic capture of Point 4875 led to the mountain being named Batra Top in his honour.

For his display of undying courage, great bravery, and leadership that led India to win the Kargil War, Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra — India’s highest gallantry award in 1999.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment,

Shershaah will premiere across 240 countries and territories on 12th August 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

