Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 to premiere in August; check date here

Kaun Banega Crorepati, presented by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, is ready to return for its 13th season on Sony TV. The makers recently posted a trailer announcing that the much-anticipated game show will premiere on August 23.

KBC, as the show is affectionately known, will air five times a week at 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. Talking about the same, Sony TV tweeted, “Thank you for the overwhelming response on Part 1 and 2. We now present to you the finale of the three part series #KBCFilmSammaanPart3! Don’t forget to tune in to #KBC13 starting 23rd Aug , 9 pm only on Sony #JawaabAapHiHo. pic.twitter.com/Sdmu8sBGza — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 10, 2021”

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo with the caption, “… back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that’s 21 years .. a lifetime .. !! …. and gratitude to all that came along ..???????? .. this look ..”

Kaun Banega Crorepati just celebrated its 21st anniversary. The show debuted on Star Plus in the year 2000.

