Sidharth Malhotra’s double role in Shershaah; actor plays both Vishal Batra and Vikram Batra

Sidharth Malhotra has been garnering immense appreciation for his portrayal of Vikram Batra in the much-anticipated film Shershaah. The actor has left no stones unturned to get into the skin of the character. From spending time with Vikram Batra's family to training as an army officer, Sidharth Malhotra has done it all.
The actor has portrayed two very distinct looks in the film to showcase the younger phase of Vikram Batra and his army phase. He transformed himself completely to get the looks right. To top this, the actor will also be seen playing the role of Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra in the film! When showing Vikram Batra's relationship with his family in the film, Sidharth will be seen playing both the brothers on screen and sharing their brotherhood in reel life.
