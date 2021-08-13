R Balki’s thriller to star Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary

Writer and Director R Balki announced his new film, a thriller starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles.

He said, “After months of waiting, for me, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it's fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can't wait to get into the editing room.”

Getting Sunny Deol to join the ensemble, Balki said, “I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much. Am glad he is back and hoping this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography.”

On Dulquer, he said, “Dulquer is possibly one of the most charming actors in Indian cinema today, and even though I cannot say much about his role except at this point, I am really looking forward to his distinct and cool interpretation of it.”

“After watching Shreya’s performance in both Scam 1992 and The Family Man, I just knew that I would eventually work with this talented girl. She is one of the most exciting and contemporary performers and I am looking forward to the on-screen chemistry between her and Dulquer,” said Balki.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, he further added, “Pooja is one of the most versatile actors in our industry, and I must thank Alankrita for convincing her and getting another extraordinary performance from her in Bombay Begums. She is clarity personified and just born to be in front of that camera and on-screen.”

The upcoming film will be a thriller, which will also be a first in the genre for Balki and is expected to release in early 2022.

