Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan to revive Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga with Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in lead

Director Amar Kaushik is known for his hit movies like Stree and Bala. He was supposed to make his directorial debut back in 2017 with a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga with actors John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao. However, the film was eventually put on the back burner as the lead actor John backed out of the venture. Following this, the producers of the film also opted to part ways, with the project being all but shelved. Now we hear that, Amar Kaushik is all set to revive this project with a fresh cast and crew.

If the grapevine is correct, Kaushik has apparently roped in, Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal to play the lead in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. If that wasn't enough, it is also learnt that Siraj Ahmed of Netflix's web series Ray fame has been brought onboard to revive the venture to suit current times.

Interestingly, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga was initially supposed to be directed by Amar Kaushik, but the filmmaker has now opted to don the producer's hat, and has instead roped in Ajay Singh to direct it. The said venture will now be produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Yami Gautam will next be seen in LOST, A Thursday, Bhoot Police, Raat Baaki, Oh My God 2, and Dasvi. On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal has Kaneda, Mili, and Nakhrewali in his kitty. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is a suspense thriller and will be based on the story of a diamond theft.

