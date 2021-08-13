“Some films are releasing on OTT platforms and as a film person, I am very concerned” – Aamir Khan 

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has shown concern over films releasing on digital platforms as theatres remain shut in many parts of the country including Maharashtra that brings in 30 percent of the box office numbers. One of the films releasing this month is Bellbottom starring Akshay Kumar which will kick off the unlocking of cinemas. Aamir Khan admitted that cinema halls can only be open if the health situation in the country improves and that people get vaccinated.

“Some films are releasing on OTT platforms, and as a film person, I am very concerned. I hope in the near future things will improve,” Aamir said at an event on August 11, “It is not easy to talk about reopening cinema halls. Theatres can be opened up only when the health situation improves, and we control the Covid-19 situation as a society, we are all trying and working on it. As more and more people get vaccinated things will get better.”

One of the films that have been pushed quite further is Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was supposed to release in theatres in December 2020. Owing to the pandemic and lockdown, the shoot got postpone. The actor recently wrapped up the Ladakh shoot and returned to Mumbai. As of now, their plan is set for Christmas 2021 but that depends on the situation.

