Rob Zombie: Looks Are Deceiving

You can’t help but notice Rob Zombie shopping with his wife Sheri Moon in Hollywood. At first glance you might think he’s just another homeless guy or demented hillbilly, but Rob is an accomplished musician/director who specializes in shock-rock theatricality. The hair and beard aren’t doing him any favors – at 56, he’s actually younger than Brad Pitt, but looks decades older. He DOES have a soft spot- in 1982, he became an “ethical vegan” after seeing footage from a slaughterhouse and now he cares for rescued farm animals on a Connecticut property he owns.

